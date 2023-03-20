The man to retire Goldberg could be his biggest fan!

Goldberg has been an icon and inspiration in WWE for over two decades. He has inspired many current WWE Superstars, including Big E.

Goldberg is a three-time world champion in WWE and has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. The 56-year-old has made sporadic appearances for the company in recent years and has worked on short rivalries.

It’s no secret that Da Man is in the twilight of his career, and he has made it clear that he wants a retirement match before bowing out.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer opened up about a retirement match and said that the company owes him one. Here's what he said:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

There is no shortage of superstars in the locker room who would want to pull the curtains on The Icon’s career. Many believed that his match against Roman Reigns would be his final one.

However, Big E could return and face Goldberg in his final match in WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion has followed the Hall of Famer's career closely, and many want to see him give Goldberg his final fight.

WWE Superstar Big E has been a fan of Goldberg for a long time

Big E won his first world championship in WWE in September 2021. The former member of New Day finally reached the top of the company before an unfortunate neck injury halted his rise.

He is currently out with an injury, and it’s unclear whether he will be cleared to compete again or not. However, Big E would be an ideal choice for Goldberg’s final match if he makes a full recovery soon.

Big E is one of The Icon’s biggest fans in the company. Goldberg has praised his work in the past and called him a prototype for a wrestling superstar. Here's what the Hall of Famer had to say in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

"I feel like I’m old enough to be his grandfather. I’m extremely proud of him, I first met Big E when he was a kid at one of my signings. For him to be a fan of mine throughout the years, it’s an honor and a privilege. Now, I am a fan of his. I love his work, I love his enthusiasm, I love his passion. To me, he’s the prototype for a wrestling superstar in 2022."

That’s not all, as the former member of The New Day himself has expressed his desire to be Goldberg’s final opponent. He has followed The Icon’s career closely and wants to be the final superstar to face him in the ring.

Fans have also voiced their opinion and made it clear that they would love to see Big E close the curtains on the Hall of Famer’s career. If he does make a full recovery soon, then the creative team could make that match happen.

2023 could see many WWE legends take a step back from the squared circle. John Cena is set to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, and it's not clear whether he will compete again after the match. Edge is another Hall of Famer who could call it a day in 2023.

Would you like to see Big E end Goldberg’s career to get a massive push in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

