"Hunter is a businessman" - WWE legend comments on the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing returning legend at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks WWE could book a big match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39, considering it could be a money-spinner.

Over the last few weeks, since it has emerged Stone Cold could be in action at next year's Mania, fans have been speculating regarding who could face him. Moreover, judging by how great he looked during his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, hardly anyone is skeptical about how he will fare in the ring.

Brock Lesnar is one of the potential opponents whose name has popped up. The two have never squared off in the ring against each other, which makes the dream clash even more enticing. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the possibility of the match.

Long stated that although Stone Cold Steve Austin was firm on not wrestling again after he first retired, anything could happen in the business. He cited the example of Kurt Angle, who returned to action in WWE in 2017 despite mounting injuries.

"Well, you got two great competitors right there. You got two ring generals. These two guys are really tough in the ring. I just really don't know what to say about it because from what I have heard that Steve is certainly kind of retired. He doesn't want to get back in the ring due to some injuries he got early in his career. But that doesn't really mean anything. Kurt Angle was the same way; he retired but wanted to get back in the ring, and next thing you know, you see him," said Long (6:01 - 6:30)

The former WWE manager also pointed out that at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cole wrestled a safe style by not taking any risky bumps. Teddy Long feels since Triple H is a smart businessman, he would surely be interested in booking a match between The Texas Rattlesnake and Lesnar since it can draw lots of money.

"Austin knows how to walk and talk; he didn't have to take a lot of bumps in there, so you can get by; you can get through that. And I was also gonna say the same thing about Edge, you know, after he retired, he swore he would never get back in; the doctors told him not to, but look at him. So that's why I say it's really hard to say because you don't know what these guys would do but I think that's money right there. Steve Austin and Lesnar. And I know Hunter is a businessman, and that's what he's about - dolla dolla makes me go holla holla," said Long. (6:37 - 7:02)

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't denied the rumors of wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 39

If the rumors aren't enough, Stone Cold Steve Austin's recent Instagram video has further sent fans into speculation mode. Though the WWE legend didn't outright confirm his status for WrestleMania 39, he didn't deny them either, saying viewers were free to speculate on whatever they wanted to.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 “People have been speculating... I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I looked like sh*t.”



- Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses his recent training videos & potential comeback rumors (via steveaustinbsr/Instagram). “People have been speculating... I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I looked like sh*t.”- Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses his recent training videos & potential comeback rumors (via steveaustinbsr/Instagram). https://t.co/aH7DSREg7C

Whether or not Stone Cold's return materializes or not, it's safe to say the mystery surrounding it will keep the fans invested. Be it a match with Brock Lesnar or any other superstar.

