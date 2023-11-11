"Hunter hated it more than anything in McMahon's regime," "Thank you so much Triple H" - WWE Universe reflects on the end of a popular division

Triple H dominated competition in WWE for years before replacing in-ring gear with a business suit. However, The Game has made some good and bad decisions under his new regime. Recently, fans reacted and reflected on the end of a popular division and title after over three years of activity.

Last year, Triple H made several creative choices on WWE's main roster after he replaced Vince McMahon as the Creative Head for the shows. Fans were pleasantly surprised with the changes as the new regime improved the quality of the product on a weekly basis.

Additionally, Triple H axed the 24/7 title and the division after Nikki Cross won the title and dumped it on live television. Today, fans reacted and reflected on the end of the popular title and division, which started in 2019 and lasted nearly four years on the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The title was used for comedic purposes mainly on Monday Night RAW to fill three hours of weekly television. The highlight of the title and the division was R-Truth and Dana Brooke's contribution towards it for months.

Dana Brooke wanted the 24/7 Championship to become the Women's Intercontinental Championship under Triple H's new WWE regime

During the final months of the 24/7 division, Dana Brooke carried the title and defended it on multiple occasions. However, the title and the division were only used on live events after the arrival of Triple H's new WWE regime.

Later, Dana Brooke lost the title to Nikki Cross, who axed the title after she dumped it during a backstage segment. The segment effectively retired the title and ended the division on WWE RAW.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Brooke spoke about how she wanted the title to become the Intercontinental Championship for the women's division instead of retiring the belt. Check it out:

"You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title," Dana Brooke revealed. "I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up."

Fans have asked Triple H and the management to introduce a women's mid-card title for a while. However, it seems like WWE has no plans to introduce more titles on either show.

What are your thoughts on the 24/7 title and the division? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here