Hurricane Helms discloses what happened when he asked WWE officials to unban his dangerous move

Hurricane Helms had recalled the time when he asked WWE officials to unban one of his moves called "The Vertebreaker."

Helms was one of the most popular guys on WWE programming in the early 2000s. His superhero gimmick was quite entertaining and got popular with the crowd. Although he wasn't seen as a top guy, fans were always rooting for the two-time Cruiserweight Champion.

Apart from his entertaining persona, the star was known for his in-ring skills and flashy moves. One such move that looked devastating was The Vertebreaker. Considered one of the most dangerous finishers even today, WWE banned it when Helms joined WWE.

Taking to Twitter recently, Hurricane replied to a fan who asked about the move being banned. The veteran stated that he pleaded for a while before realizing things weren't going to go his way:

"I wouldn’t say they asked. LOL I pled my case for about 30 seconds, realized it wasn’t gonna go my way, so I just said okay," Helms said.

Hurricane Helms wasn't allowed to use his Sugar Helms gimmick in WWE either

Like his Vertebreaker move, the Sugar Helms character that made him famous in WCW wasn't permitted in WWE either.

The 48-year-old former WWE Superstar enjoyed a bit of success with the gimmick in WCW. He even defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. for the Cruiserweight Championship and was the reigning champ when WWE bought out WCW.

Recently, Hurricane wondered what it would've been like had he been allowed to bring his WCW character over to WWE:

"Make no mistake, I love being The Hurricane, but sometimes I do wonder “What if?” What if, I were allowed to be Sugar Shane in WWE? Woulda been interesting I think [sic]."

Fans can only speculate on what could've been for the former WWE wrestler if he was allowed to use his old gimmick and finisher. Helms is currently signed to the company under a Legends contract and works as a backstage producer.

Do you think WWE should finally unban the vertebreaker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

