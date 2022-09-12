Former WWE Superstar would like to give Sami Zayn a unique award

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms said that he would like to give a unique award to Sami Zayn.

The 38-year-old Canadian star has recently been lauded for his work on his current storyline involving the Bloodline. For several weeks, the former NXT Champion tried to become a member of the Bloodline before finally succeeding when he helped Reigns' stable attack Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

His antics have finally earned him the title of "Honorary Uce." Even WWE fans have enjoyed his comic work in trying to secure a place within the Bloodline.

His acting has been so good that even Jey Uso, who is supposed to be opposed to Zayn joining their faction, can be seen at times trying his hardest not to break character on TV.

Recently renowned journalist Scott Fishman took to Twitter to ask fans who they want to give an Emmy award to. Former WWE Superstar Hurricane didn't waste time in replying to this tweet with one word: Sami.

"Sami, " wrote Hurricane Helms.

Check out his tweet below:

Maybe Helms is on to something as the former Intercontinental Champion's work recently has been very entertaining.

Maybe this could lead to a push somewhere down the line for the Canadian star.

Former WWE Superstar Lances Storm also thinks that Sami Zayn deserves an Emmy award

It seems that Zayn's work on SmackDown has even impressed Lance Storm.

The former Intercontinental Champion replied to Hurricane Helms' tweet in agreement that Sami Zayn deserves this prestigious award.

"Very solid pick. #Yeet," replied Lance Storm.

Check out his tweet below:

From the way that the bloodline storyline is playing out, it looks like we might get to see Zayn join forces with his best friend Kevin Owens to take on the bloodline in the future.

Do you think that Sami Zayn deserves an Emmy award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

