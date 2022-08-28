Sami Zayn made a popular tag team break character on WWE SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn made The Usos break character on WWE SmackDown.

Sami Zayn has been campaigning for months to become a member of The Bloodline. He later made himself an honorary member of the group, where he tried to help them on numerous occasions. Last week, however, he tried his best to save Roman Reigns from Drew McIntyre but failed.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Liberator got his opportunity to speak with The Tribal Chief. During their interaction, Zayn mimicked how he would beat Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Usos couldn't control and broke character after watching Zayn's performance:

"Sami Zayn making Jey Uso laugh while he's supposed to be mad at him is top tier content."

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso have started to show some liking towards the former champion. However, Jey Uso is still suspicious about Zayn's intentions to join the stable.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE is heading towards a Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns storyline

After feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, Zayn defeated him to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion. However, he lost the title when Johnny Knoxville distracted him. The two settled their differences at WrestleMania 38 where Knoxville came out victorious.

In the past few months, Zayn has been trying to enter The Bloodline. However, his wishes came true when Roman Reigns gave him an opportunity on a recent episode of SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell believes Zayn vs Reigns is being set down the line:

"See, now they can shoot this angle whenever they want to for Sami Zayn because it's been ready for a month anyway," stated Dutch Mantell. "And I think the people will be ready for it. I almost was kind of hoping this would be a good spot for it tonight, but that's what they keep confusing me on because when they did an angle, right? They keep making me guess when they're going to shoot the whole thing."

It will be interesting to see if The Liberator will turn face and go up against Roman. Last year, Roman Reigns defeated Zayn in a match for the WWE Universal Championship.

