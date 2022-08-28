Top WWE Superstar sends two-word message after The Bloodline destroys Drew McIntyre ahead of Clash at the Castle

In the aftermath of The Bloodline's brutal beatdown of Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, Sami Zayn took to his official Instagram handle to break his silence.

During the closing moments on the latest edition of SmackDown, Zayn assisted Roman Reigns and The Usos, as they took out Reigns' upcoming title challenger just days before Clash at the Castle.

Courtesy of his Instagram story, Zayn wrote the following:

"Uce Life."

Check out the screengrab of Sami Zayn's Instagram story below:

In reaction to Zayn's Instagram story, Jey Uso responded to the former with a two-worded message of his own. The one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions took to social media to write:

"Yo chill."

Check out Jey's Instagram story below as well:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE could be leading towards a feud between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's Roman Reigns

Dutch Mantell believes that WWE might've planted the seeds towards a potential feud between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

For months, Zayn has been attempting to get on The Bloodline's side by allying with them. However, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran claimed that Zayn could soon turn babyface in this storyline.

"See, now they can shoot this angle whenever they want to for Sami Zayn because it's been ready for a month anyway," stated Dutch Mantell. "And I think the people will be ready for it. I almost was kind of hoping this would be a good spot for it tonight, but that's what they keep confusing me on because when they did an angle, right? They keep making me guess when they're going to shoot the whole thing."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle. The Bloodline has played a crucial part in The Tribal Chief's historic title reign so far and could aim to do the same in Cardiff.

At SummerSlam, The Usos and Paul Heyman interfered during Reigns' Last Man Standing clash against Brock Lesnar. This time around, Sami Zayn could be involved as well.

