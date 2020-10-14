The Hurricane was one of the more memorable WWE Superstars of his era. His hyperdynamic character and pairing with various wrestlers over the years have made him a fan favorite that still gets the crowd to pop in his superhero attire.

Hurricane helms was my favorite too Sodie pic.twitter.com/48eKItbvAW — John Redcorn (@Moneymatt93) July 21, 2020

No matter the era, The Hurricane is always over in the WWE Universe. His famous feud with The Rock is still remembered today as his interactions were probably some of the funniest in WWE RAW history.

While some may remember, The Hurricane was WWE World Tag Team Champions with Kane, which they held for 21 days. They would eventually lose to the then-team of Chris Jericho and Christian.

Hurricane reacts to Chris Jericho and Christian beating him and Kane for WWE World Tag Team Championship

On October 14th, 2002, Chris Jericho and Christian beat Hurricane and Kane for the WWE World Tag Team Titles. Of course, Jericho, who was a heel, used the ropes for leverage to score the pinfall. Another "proud" moment in 30 years of Chris Jericho but to the disdain of Hurricane Helms.

The Hurricane recently criticized the WWE RAW segment between The New Day and Street Profits, where they practically exchanged belts. Hurricane called that "Lazy Creative", but it's safe to say he wouldn't describe his 2002 loss in the same breath.