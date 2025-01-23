Hurting John Cena sent Bray Wyatt back to NXT; Former WWE star convinced he was next: "I'm so screwed", "I'm so sad"

There were rumors back in the early 2010s that one of the reasons why Husky Harris aka Bray Wyatt was sent back to the developmental brand was due to an incident with John Cena. A former WWE star seemingly confirmed it after sharing his own story involving the 16-time world champion.

According to Cageside Seats, Cena was not happy after Harris accidentally poked him in the eye. It put a lot of heat on the future Bray Wyatt that management removed him from WWE television and he was sent back to NXT.

Baron Corbin acknowledged the rumors and thought that it was probably true. He told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that he did the same thing to Cena, poking him in the eye during a match on SmackDown. He was so scared just thinking he'd be sent back too, just like what happened to Wyatt years earlier.

Trending

"I drive Cena to the corner, put him in the corner, and I wind back to throw a body shot, and my thumb lands about knuckle deep in his eye, and I'm like, ‘Oh no!’ And he starts cussing, 'You motherf*cker!' He's dropping F-bombs, like we're talking first 20 rows are hearing this. He's going, 'You motherf*cker! You poked me in the motherf*cking eye. What the f*ck!?' I mean, he's laying it in on me. I've got my back to him at this point, and I'm hearing all of this; I'm literally about to start crying because I'm like, 'I'm finally on the main roster. I'm up here, now I'm going back to NXT!' Because this whole thing of Bray poking him in the eye, I'm going, 'Dude, I'm going back to NXT. Without a doubt, I'm so screwed.' I don't want to go back to NXT. I'm so sad," Corbin said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Baron Corbin added that John Cena returned the receipt with a stiff punch to the face. He still apologized to the face of the company, who was happy with their match, and "all was good."

WWE Hall of Famer wants to face John Cena one more time

John Cena's farewell tour kicked off on the January 6 episode of RAW, which was also the first-ever episode of the show on Netflix. Cena announced his Royal Rumble participation in pursuit of his 17th WWE World Championship.

It seems like a lot of people want one final crack at Cena, including Hall of Famer and one of his former rivals, John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

"Of course. Yeah, because I think the world of John, and I was so happy that I was part of John's formative career. ... I mean, it's just amazing. It's not going to happen, by the way. There's no absolutely zero talk of it," JBL said on 'Something To Wrestle.' [H/T: Fightful]

For those who don't remember, John Cena won his first WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback