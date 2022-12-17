"I was actually on the floor rolling" - Dutch Mantell shares his reaction to hilarious botch on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Top Dolla botching a top rope dive on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma in a Triple Threat Tag Team match to become the number one contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

During the contest, Top Dolla attempted a top rope dive to the outside but got caught in the ropes and failed to land the spot. Michael Cole even called out the botch, saying that's why the Hit Row member didn't pull out the move very frequently.

On this week's edition of SmackTalk, Mantell spoke about the spot during the three-way tag team match. He mentioned that he watched the move several times and laughed at the botch. He wondered who was the person backstage who thought it would be a good idea for Top Dolla to try and pull off the move.

"I was actually on the floor rolling and I backed it up three or four times. I said, 'I can't believe this.' He hit it and then the only thing that hit them was his foot." He continued, "So I'm thinking, who in the hell's idea was this for him to dive. I mean, if he could have done a dive it would've been fine. That guy's awfully big to catch. To me, I just loved the botch because of how funny it was." [From 10:43 - 11:30]

Dutch Mantell enjoyed this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

During the same conversation, the former WWE manager gave kudos to the creative team for writing a compelling show.

"Good show all the way around tonight. Really, really good show. One of the better shows," he said. "My hats off to WWE because I think they've taken a product that was almost in the gutter and they have turned it around. The only match I didn't like was that throwaway match with the three teams in it." [From 9:27 - 9:58]

Dutch Mantell, however, was not a fan of the Triple Threat Tag Team match and felt that was the lowest point of an otherwise stellar episode.

