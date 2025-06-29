"I agree to the torture" - The Rock shares personal update following WWE Night of Champions; The Final Boss turns Girl Dad in hilarious footage

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to share his personal update after WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Brahma Bull has not been seen on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time.

Ad

The Rock last made an appearance on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2025. At the event, he aligned with John Cena. Many expected the duo to show up together on television after this. However, much to everyone's dismay, Cena and Rocky never appeared together in the Stamford-based promotion after their alliance as The Final Boss did not make any appearances since the Chamber.

Rumors suggested that The Brahma Bull could show up at Night of Champions during The Chain Gang Soldier's clash against CM Punk, but that did not happen either.

Ad

Trending

Amid his absence from WWE TV, The Rock recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious post of his daughters applying makeup on his face. In his post's caption, The People's Champion highlighted that he agreed "to the torture" from his daughters this morning.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"8:57am my two little tornadoes beg me to let them have a make up party on my head. 8:59am I agree to the torture. 9:04am they get into a huge fight over “the kind” of make up they’re going to give me so they decide to split my face down the middle and each one of them can do whatever they want to “their side” of daddy’s face 👀," he wrote.

Ad

Dwayne Johnson added that after the makeup session, he realized while showering that it was extremely hard to wash off.

"10:17am I’m in the shower realizing this s#%t takes forever to wash off. 11am zoom meeting, realizing I still have nail polish on 💅🏾🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️But in the end when it’s time to tuck ‘em in to bed, and kiss ‘em goodnight - you remember quick that they’re only little once and you’d do anything to make ‘em laugh and smile. Thanks for the classic Roy 🎶, daddy needs a tequila or three 🥃," he added.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Ad

WWE analyst talked about John Cena's possible explanation for selling his soul to The Rock

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts said that he believed in the future John Cena could explain selling his soul to The Rock by saying that The Brahma Bull "taught him the most valuable lesson" that nothing in life comes easy and one needs to work hard to achieve it.

Ad

"Do to them what The Rock did to you, and eventually, when people go, 'What's the connection with you and The Rock?' You [John Cena] can tell them that, 'I owed The Rock because he taught me the most valuable lesson that anybody's ever taught me, and it's that nothing comes easy and nobody gives you anything,'" Roberts said.

Ad

It remains to be seen if The Rock will show up on WWE TV before John Cena's retirement at the end of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!