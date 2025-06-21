  • home icon
  John Cena's explanation for why he sold his soul to The Rock predicted by WWE analyst

John Cena's explanation for why he sold his soul to The Rock predicted by WWE analyst

By Akash Dhakite
Published Jun 21, 2025 15:41 GMT
The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025. [Image via WWE.com]
The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025. [Image via WWE on YouTube]

WWE Superstar John Cena's appearance on the latest SmackDown episode proved to be game-changing. Following The Cenation Leader's powerful pipebomb promo, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts has provided his take on Cena's potential explanation for his alliance with The Rock.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades. He 'sold his soul' to Dwayne Johnson and then brutally laid waste to Cody Rhodes alongside Travis Scott. However, since then, John Cena has yet to officially disclose why he joined forces with The Great One.

Meanwhile, last night on SmackDown, The Last Real Champion dropped a pipebomb on CM Punk. He took several shots at The Straight Edge Superstar ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title match at Night of Champions on June 28.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted a future scenario where the 17-time WWE World Champion could discuss why he sold his soul to The Rock following his pipebomb promo. The analyst suggested that John Cena could explain that he "owed" The Final Boss for teaching him a valuable lesson during their 2011-2012 feud that success requires hard work and is never simply handed to anyone.

"Do to them what The Rock did to you, and eventually, when people go, 'What's the connection with you and The Rock?' You [John Cena] can tell them that, 'I owed The Rock because he taught me the most valuable lesson that anybody's ever taught me, and it's that nothing comes easy and nobody gives you anything,'" Roberts said. [From 11:44 to 12:07]
Sam Roberts believes John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown answered one major question

The 41-year-old analyst claimed that one big question has been finally answered following The Cenation Leader's verbal assault on CM Punk. He discussed this in the same episode of Notsam Wrestling.

According to Sam Roberts, fans got to witness the real side of John Cena's heel turn on this week's WWE SmackDown.

"John Cena's pipebomb promo was what people have been wanting to hear since the night after the Elimination Chamber. Who is John Cena as a heel? For the first time, we weren't getting why [to] blame it on you, the fans," he said. "For the first time, we weren't hearing John Cena say, 'This is an abusive relationship.' No! Instead, John Cena was taking ownership of who he is and what he's done," he added.
It remains to be seen if CM Punk can defeat The Franchise Player next Saturday in Saudi Arabia to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

