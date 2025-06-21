John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown FINALLY answered one big question, believes analyst

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has shocked the wrestling world by dropping a pipebomp on this week's episode of SmackDown. Recently, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts claimed that one major question was finally answered following the legend's actions.

After putting CM Punk through a table in the middle of the ring, The Last Real Champion delivered a pipebomb on his rival. Mirroring The Second City Saint's iconic 2011 pipebomb, John Cena fired shots at Punk, calling him "capitalist," "Mr. TKO," and "the best bullsh*tter in the world."

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling EMERGENCY podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that The Cenation Leader's promo finally answered the long-standing question of who John Cena was as a heel. The analyst believed that for once, John Cena took responsibility for his actions instead of blaming the fans or portraying his relationship with the audience as abusive.

"John Cena's pipebomb promo was what people have been wanting to hear since the night after the Elimination Chamber. Who is John Cena as a heel? For the first time, we weren't getting why [to] blame it on you, the fans. For the first time, we weren't asking about The Rock. For the first time, we weren't saying, 'Why would you choose now?' For the first time, we weren't hearing John Cena say, 'This is an abusive relationship.' No! Instead, John Cena was taking ownership of who he is and what he's done," Roberts said. [From 08:10 to 08:49]

John Cena got emotional mid-promo on WWE SmackDown

For those unaware, The Franchise Player also name-dropped a few former WWE stars in his pipebomb promo. This list notably included current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), TNA star Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder).

When John Cena referred to himself as the "Greatest of All Time," fans rallied behind him. This was the moment during the pipebomb where the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion briefly broke character and got emotional.

Only time will tell if CM Punk will be the one who dethrones The Cenation Leader on June 28, at Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia.

