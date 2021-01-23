"I don't agree whatsoever" - Drew McIntyre responds to The Undertaker's criticism about the current WWE product (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview. During the conversation, Drew McIntyre was asked his response to The Undertaker's recent comments on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about the current WWE product being 'soft'.

Drew McIntyre responded by claiming that he thinks The Undertaker was referring to the storylines and characters and not the in-ring action. Drew McIntyre revealed that with the current PG product, WWE can only go so far and they are willing to push it.

"I don't agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective. I've listened to part of it, I've got to listen to the whole thing it's pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines. Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there's only so far we can push it and we're willing to push it. There's certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn't wanna go back to. So I'm not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we're walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that's just not true at all. It's never been more physical."

Drew McIntyre is full of praise for the current roster's in-ring talent

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre went on to highly praise the current roster of WWE. Drew McIntyre claimed it to be the best 'in-ring talent roster' of all time. He stated that there's no comparison between the matches of the attitude era to the ones that happen now.

"The in-ring talent right now, we've got the best in-ring talent roster of all time. If you look at our talents from top to bottom, what they can do in the ring, what they can pull off from a storytelling perspective in the ring, in a physical perspective especially, there's nobody better. You look at back at the attitude era, you compare the matches, turn the volume off and watch the match quality and compare it to now, there's no comparison. And then the ruthless aggression era is when things really stepped up in ring wise. But now, there's no roster like ours in the world. We're physical, we're hard-hitting, we have athletes that can do things that are just absolutely mind-blowing. So it certainly wasn't the in-ring part he was talking about."

What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfbxEWqQm9 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 23, 2020

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE title against Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Fans can also catch WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show.

Advertisement

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.