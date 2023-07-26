Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins started their journey in WWE as The Shield over a decade ago. However, both superstars have evolved and become the biggest stars in the company. Recently, The Visionary spoke about his current run as World Heavyweight Champion and said he has no intentions of doing what The Tribal Chief is with his championships.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns reached 1000 days as champion in the company at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era at the same event and took the title to Monday Night RAW.

Unlike The Tribal Chief, The Visionary's run as champion has been the opposite, as Seth Rollins had more title defense in less than two months compared to Roman Reigns in 2023.

Speaking to Complex, the current World Heavyweight Champion talked about his title run and revealed why his run is different from his counterparts' run on Friday Night SmackDown:

"For me, I grew up watching guys like Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and all these guys who were champions' champions. They took the title to every different city, every different territory and they defended it. That's how the title built prestige. So for me, to follow in their footsteps, I don't wanna do what Roman's doing, Roman's doing what he's doing and he's doing it incredible. I ain't trying to be Roman, I'm trying to be the only thing I know how to be and that's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins." [From 10:14 to 10:34]

It will be interesting to see if the two biggest stars in sports entertainment once again collide inside the squared circle.

Seth Rollins previously faced Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 for the Universal Championship

At the beginning of 2022, Seth Rollins went to Friday Night SmackDown as Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief was not happy about defending his title against his former stablemate.

The Usos tried to take The Visionary out, but Kevin Owens helped him to fend off Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The two finally met at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, but The Tribal Chief intentionally disqualified himself to retain the title and viciously attacked The Visionary after the match.

Both stars will now head to the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit with their respective championships. Roman Reigns will defend his title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor.

Who do you think will walk out of the event with the WWE Undisputed and World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Complex and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

