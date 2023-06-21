"I almost passed out" - 37-year-old WWE star reveals reason behind 'candy stash'

WWE fans spotted a "candy stash" on the announcer's desk during this week's episode of NXT. Vic Joseph recently took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind it.

Vic Joseph joined the Stamford-based promotion as an announcer in 2017. He worked as a play-by-play commentator for 205 Live and NXT UK. On September 30, 2019, he became the play-by-play commentator on RAW. After a brief stint on the red brand, he has been the lead announcer for NXT since August 2020.

The 37-year-old recently addressed the questions he was getting about the "candy stash" on NXT's commentary table. Joseph tweeted that he almost passed out during an event, and his fellow announcer, Corey Graves, had to tell someone to bring him food. Hence, he always had candies on his desk.

"LOT of questions about my candy stash at the #WWENXT desk - @WWEGraves can confirm - I almost passed out calling an event - [Corey] Graves had to wave down someone to bring me food - from that moment I always had candy at the desk - it will be refilled for #NXTGoldRush next week!!"

You can check out his tweet below:

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed fans after competing in a match on the latest NXT episode

Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker on the latest edition of NXT. He addressed the fans in attendance after the contest.

The Visionary dedicated his World Heavyweight Championship to WWE legends such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and others who held the title proudly over the years.

"This title deserves that respect because there are champions like Harley Race, Ric Flair, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, like Mr. Five-time [champion] Booker T who took pride in taking the Heavyweight Title to every city, in every town, in every single country they could and putting on a fight to raise the prestige of a World Heavyweight Champion," Rollins said.

Finn Balor attacked Rollins again on Tuesday after his vicious assault on The Visionary on this week's RAW. Fans will have to wait and see if the World Heavyweight Champion can bounce back ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

