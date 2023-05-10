"I almost said, 'No,'" - 67-year-old Hall of Famer reveals he almost turned down appearance at WWE Draft

WWE held the 2023 Draft recently, and the new rosters went into effect following Backlash. The selections were announced by legends during this year's draft. One Hall of Famer revealed that he almost turned down his opportunity to appear during this year's WWE Draft.

Rhea Ripley currently remains the SmackDown Women's Champion despite being on the red brand, while RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is heading to the blue brand after the draft. Several NXT stars were called up to the main roster, including former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff disclosed that he was asked to appear during the draft over a month ago but then didn't hear back from the company for a while. Bischoff stated that he got a phone call a few days before RAW and almost turned it down but ultimately realized it was too good of an opportunity to pass up:

“I never heard from them, and then I was in Norwalk, Connecticut, I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, can you be at TV on Monday?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a lot of rearranging and traveling,’ and I almost said, ‘No,’ but I thought, ‘Well, it’s such a great opportunity, and I do wanna see some people,’ whatever. So, I ended up doing it, but it came about relatively quickly," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Eric Bischoff selects WWE RAW star as 'Babyface of the Year'

WCW legend Eric Bischoff recently named Cody Rhodes as the 'Babyface of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Cody Rhodes returned to the company last year at WrestleMania 38. He tore his pectoral muscle ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins last year. However, he still competed in the bout and managed to defeat The Visionary for the third time in a row.

He won this year's Royal Rumble match after returning from injury but lost the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff selected Rhodes as the 'Babyface of the Year' and claimed that it wasn't even close:

"Cody Rhodes. By a mile. There's no comparison. And that's not taking anything away from anybody else, but let's just look at the reality. Look at the amazing impact Cody had in his match with Seth [Rollins] when he made his comeback to WWE," said Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff has made appearances in AEW and WWE over the past few years. It will be interesting to see where Eric makes his next appearance in the wrestling industry.

