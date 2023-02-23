"There's no comparison" - Eric Bischoff picks 37-year-old WWE star as Babyface of the Year (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff did not think twice when asked who he thought was the best babyface in the wrestling industry today.

He instantly said it was Cody Rhodes, claiming nobody else is close to him in this respect. The former RAW general manager picked The American Nightmare for 'Babyface of the Year' in the second-annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Bischoff left no doubts behind his choice. He talked about Cody's return to WWE, his feud with Seth Rollins, and his passionate promos:

"Cody Rhodes. By a mile. There's no comparison," said Eric Bischoff, when asked about his pick for Babyface of the Year. "And that's not taking anything away from anybody else, but let's just look at the reality. Look at the amazing impact Cody had in his match with Seth (Rollins) when he made his comeback to WWE. The promos that Cody has delivered along the way have been so memorable, so passionate, so real, so authentic, and compelling. His work as a babyface, I think is phenomenal. Hands down, nobody else close, Cody Rhodes," he said. (10:26-11:13)

Eric Bischoff picked WWE star Rhea Ripley for Heel of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

Also part of the interview, Eric Bischoff had an interesting choice for Heel of the Year. He picked Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, specifically focusing on The Eradicator. The WWE Hall of Famer feels she has just begun to show how good she is, predicting lots of growth in Ripley's future:

"Rhea (Ripley) kinda came from out of nowhere. If she hears this I hope she doesn't take this the wrong way. She's just beginning to show us what she's capable of. She's going to grow, she's going to get better, and it takes time," said Eric Bischoff. (8:34-8:56)

The former RAW general manager also praised how she has elevated Dominik since he joined The Judgment Day. The two are pretty entertaining together, truly earning Bischoff's vote.

