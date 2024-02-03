"I have an answer"- Veteran on Linda and Vince McMahon's relationship after disturbing allegations against former WWE Chairman (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on how the recent allegations against Vince McMahon might affect his relationship with his wife, Linda McMahon.

The 78-year-old has allegedly not lived with his wife for a long time. However, the duo is still legally married. Linda has not been involved with WWE since 2009 when she resigned from her position as CEO to pursue a political career.

While discussing the recent allegations against Vince McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell speculated that it is unlikely that the duo would get divorced because Linda could wait to see how things unfold and get all of Vince's share.

"I have an answer to this, but I am gonna ask you, guys, [do] you think Linda would file for divorce now? [...] I don’t think she’s gonna file for divorce, she will wait to see what’s left over and then take it all... She'll just take half right now, and he’s 78. How long can he be around?" the veteran said. [21:48 onwards]

Check out the complete SmackTalk below:

McMahon recently faced a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, which accused the 78-year-old of sex trafficking, among other things. It was reported that Vince is also facing a federal investigation.

Sportskeeda will provide you with all the updates as they become available.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him:

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.