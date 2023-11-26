Vince McMahon did not live with Linda McMahon for decades, former WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently made an interesting claim about Vince McMahon's personal life.

Russo worked as WWE's head writer before joining WCW in 1999. Four years after Russo's exit, McMahon booked a storyline involving his wife Linda and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. He even instructed the two to kiss on the August 18, 2003, episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo said there is a "perversion" to the way the WWE Executive Chairman booked the segment. He also alleged that Linda and Vince have lived apart for many years:

"I don't know the timing," Russo stated. "Bro, Vince McMahon was not living with Linda for decades. Decades. So, when we're talking about this, we don't even know if they were living in the same house as husband and wife, so that adds a whole other level to it, bro." [5:45 – 6:05]

EC3's take on Linda McMahon agreeing to Vince McMahon's idea

Linda and Vince McMahon got married on August 26, 1966. They have two children together, Shane and Stephanie, and six grandchildren.

EC3 worked for WWE between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020. He added that Linda McMahon probably could have refused to participate in the storyline with Eric Bischoff if she felt uncomfortable:

"I feel like Linda could have said, 'Vince, no, stop, go away,'" EC3 stated. [6:06 – 6:13]

In June 2022, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said the McMahons are still married, but no longer lived together. The report followed the news that Vince was being investigated by WWE amid claims of sexual misconduct.

