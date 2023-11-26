WWE veteran blasts Vince McMahon over "creepy" Linda and Stephanie McMahon segments (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo cannot understand why Vince McMahon booked Eric Bischoff to kiss members of the McMahon family.

Bischoff kissed Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon in a backstage segment on the October 31, 2002, episode of SmackDown. The following year, he also kissed Vince's wife Linda on the August 18, 2003, episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Russo questioned the logic behind the segments:

"I would never, and never did, book any cr*p like that. To me, bro, that's creepy (…) First and foremost, bro, this is wrestling. This is not Hollywood and movies. This is wrestling. Yes, do you need storylines and characters? Absolutely, you do, but that's not what this business is." [1:46 – 2:19]

In the 1990s, Bischoff was in charge of WCW when the company's flagship show Nitro competed against RAW in the television ratings on Monday nights. He joined WWE in 2002 as an on-screen personality.

Two decades on, Russo is still confused as to why Vince McMahon wanted his former real-life rival to kiss his daughter and wife:

"The thought of Vince McMahon being involved in something where Bischoff's making out with his wife? To me, bro, there's just something wrong with that. I would have never done anything [like that]." [2:20 – 2:36]

Watch the video above to hear NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 offer his opinion on the segments.

Vince Russo thinks "there's a perversion" to Vince McMahon's writing

In July 2022, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over as the company's creative figurehead. Prior to that, Vince McMahon had the final say on match outcomes and storyline developments for 40 years.

Vince Russo worked closely with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE for WCW in 1999. He believes his former boss should never have put his family members in a position to kiss Eric Bischoff:

"If you're making women make out with you, guys make out with your wife, guys make out with your daughter, I don't care what you say, there's a perversion involved," Russo added. "There's no question about that, bro, because you're writing it! You don't have to write that! I never wrote that! I would never put anybody in a position [like that]. Never, ever, ever, ever, ever." [9:50 – 10:14]

Bischoff recently discussed the segments on his 83 Weeks podcast. The 68-year-old said he was "really impressed" with Linda McMahon's kiss, even claiming she was a better kisser than Stephanie.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's segments with Linda McMahon and Stephanie McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

