"I don't have to apologize" - Brie Bella on why she feels "free" after leaving WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (aka Brie Garcia) recently disclosed why she feels "free" after leaving the Stamford-based company.

Brie spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in Vince McMahon's promotion, during which she held the Divas Championship once before stepping away from in-ring competition in 2016. The 39-year-old has since made several sporadic appearances in WWE. She also worked as an ambassador for the company before her exit.

Brie and her twin sister, Nikki, recently left the Stamford-based company. Speaking on their podcast, Brie explained how she has reverted to her 'unfiltered' self since leaving the company.

"It's weird because I say 'freeing,' and a lot of people are like, 'What does she mean?' There’s something really freeing about going back to who you were. It's like you can go back to being your unfiltered, uncensored self. I don't have to apologize, it's who I am. I always hate when I have to apologize or be like, 'sorry, didn't mean to do that,' when I actually did," she said. [H/T NoDQ]

When did Brie Bella last compete in WWE?

Despite retiring in 2016, Brie Bella has competed in a few matches over the past seven years. The Hall of Famer participated in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018. She also wrestled in a few tag team matches and had a singles bout against Maryse that same year.

Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion last competed in the Stamford-based company in January 2022 when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 19 and lasted more than 19 minutes before getting eliminated by a returning Ronda Rousey.

