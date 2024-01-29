"I don't believe that for a second" - Fans react to reports claiming 200lbs star was going to eliminate Brock Lesnar from Men's Royal Rumble

Fans are flabbergasted over the latest reports about Brock Lesnar and the original plans involving him at Royal Rumble 2024.

As per Dave Meltzer, Bron Breakker came out as The Beast Incarnate's replacement in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. For those unaware, Breakker was eliminated by none other than The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. If Meltzer's report is true, Dominik would have eliminated Lesnar from the free-for-all.

Wrestling Twitter was surprised by the report, with many fans finding it hard to believe that Dirty Dom would have thrown Brock Lesnar out of the ring.

Check out some reactions below:

Brock Lesnar was seemingly mentioned in the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse. The lawsuit stated that McMahon shared sexually explicit pictures of Grant with several men, including "a former UFC heavyweight champion."

Check out this bit from the Wall Street Journal article mentioning Lesnar.

"In March 2020, McMahon began sharing sexually explicit photographs and videos of Grant with other men, including other WWE executives and a former UFC heavyweight champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract, according to the suit. In a May 2020 encounter, McMahon defecated on her head, the suit said. In July 2021, the suit said, McMahon instructed Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar that he was trying to re-sign. The suit didn’t name the professional wrestler, but described him as both a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE’s biggest names." [H/T WSJ]

Lesnar was reportedly scheduled to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but things took a sudden turn mere days before the mega event. Judging by the severity of the case, it seems highly unlikely that The Beast will make a return anytime soon.

The last time Lesnar wrestled for WWE was last year at SummerSlam. At the event, The Beast Incarnate took on Cody Rhodes in what was the duo's third match.

The American Nightmare managed to pick up a big victory over Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer, thus winning the feud. Lesnar raised Cody's hand before leaving the ring to a loud pop from the capacity crowd that night.

What would have been your reaction to Lesnar being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments below.

