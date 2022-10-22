Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his liking for released star Jaxson Ryker.

Ryker had a significant stint with WWE since signing with the company back in 2017. After a run in NXT, he was moved up to the main roster. He prominently featured with Elias during the latter part of his main roster run. He was later released from the company in November 2021.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke about working with Ryker. The wrestling veteran mentioned that he liked his attitude and would have done more for the star if the two men had worked for longer in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

"Bro, I loved the dude [Jaxson Ryker]. I loved him. I was his biggest fan. You know why? He had that military discipline. Like everything was, 'Yes sir, no sir.' Never stepped out of line, never had an ego, never was trouble. Like Digger [EC3] said over there, the ultimate freaking professional, you know, because of his background and his look. I loved the guy bro, I loved everything about the guy. If I’d continued to work with him, we’d have done a lot more with him." [8:39 – 9:19]

Vince Russo wanted former WWE star Jaxson Ryker to be booked like Rambo

During the same conversation, Russo shared his idea of how he would have liked to book Ryker. He mentioned that pro wrestling never had a Rambo-like character and that the 40-year-old would have been a good fit for the role.

"Think about this for a second. There's never been a wrestling character like a Rambo. And at the end of Rambo you saw the real guy when he cut that promo." He continued, "I really think that could have been something if developed the correct way." [11:07 - 11:24]

Ryker was a staple of IMPACT and WWE until his departure from the latter in 2021. He won the Television Championship and the Tag Team Championship with IMPACT Wrestling.

