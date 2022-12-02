"I don't blame him" - Former champion shares little-known reason behind Randy Orton's potentially career-ending injury

Randy Orton has endured a tough spell on the sidelines due to a severe back injury. There has been some concern over the past few weeks regarding Orton's in-ring future. Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently reacted to The Viper's status while speaking on his podcast.

The former WWE Champion has not wrestled since losing to The Usos in a tag team title unification match on a SmackDown episode in May. He underwent fusion surgery on his lower back at the end of November and is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with some fearing that his active wrestling career might be over.

Rene Dupree empathized with Randy Orton as he, too, encountered similar struggles after wrestling for over 20 years.

Dupree noted that Randy Orton has always maintained a lean body, which might be counter-productive for a professional wrestler in the long run. It may also be the single biggest reason behind Orton's current injury. Here's what the former WWE star revealed on his YouTube channel:

"Well, if his back is feeling the way my back is feeling, I don't blame him. Yeah, but that's the thing, man. The thing about Randy is that, like, he has kept himself super lean his entire career, right? And he's had a lot of shoulder surgeries, shoulder problems, right, from when he started? Didn't he like pound the mat one time and, like, dislocate his shoulder?" [0:12 - 0:36]

Dupree captured the tag team championship twice during his one and only WWE stint between 2002 and 2007. The former superstar recalled how talents back then used to compete amongst themselves over their physiques as almost everyone wanted to be the 'most ripped' guy in the locker room.

Rene stated that while wrestlers were getting slimmer, they also lost the 'padding' required to take hard bumps in the ring, which also happened in Randy Orton's case. Dupree continued:

"During that time, especially when I was there, there was like a competition amongst the boys on who could be the leanest and the most ripped. Like, every week, we'd try to compare. But the thing is when you're that lean and taking those bumps, you have less padding, right? It's hard on your joints. You only have so many bumps on your bump card, and eventually, your body lets go." [0:40 - 2:00]

Positive updates on Randy Orton's injury status and WWE return

Amidst apprehensions over Randy Orton's future in the business, multiple veterans have spoken publicly about their recent interactions with the veteran star. Orton's legendary father, Cowboy Bob Orton, ensured fans that his son is on the road to a full recovery and should be back in action soon.

Randy's former Evolution stablemate, Ric Flair, has also been in regular touch with the 42-year-old star. He had the following to say when asked about his close friend during the latest To Be The Man episode.

The WWE Universe can breathe easy knowing that the 14-time world champion will eventually be back in the squared circle. But, when will it happen, and who will he feud with upon his comeback?

