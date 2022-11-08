Seth Rollins has long been a thorn in the side of many top WWE stars, and Finn Balor seemingly wants to get his hands on him after their recent interaction.

On this week's RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins had a staredown in the ring as Rollins issued an open challenge for his United States Championship. Balor seemingly sought revenge against Rollins after The Architect injured him during their Universal Championship Match at SummerSlam 2016.

After last night's show, The Prince sent a warning to the United States Champion on social media.

"I’ve gone [got] a bone to pick with you," said the Irish star.

Balor is currently on a roll as part of Judgment Day. The evil faction consists of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Former WWE writer discusses Seth Rollins' character change

After portraying a heel character in recent years, Rollins is seemingly now working as a babyface again.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Seth Rollins' character change reminds him of AEW star Chris Jericho.

"Seth [Rollins] is the babyface, we know that right? He's singing, so with Seth, we know is a babyface. People started singing with him and quite frankly bro when I see that, I'm thinking [Chris] Jericho rip-off. Like I saw that with Jericho freaking years ago but nonetheless, let's just say for argument's sake, the fans turned him babyface," said Vince Russo. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Last night on RAW, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Visionary.

