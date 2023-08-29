"I would have booked it differently" - WWE veteran wanted to see Roman Reigns in a first-time-ever feud with the current champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how he would have booked an angle between Gunther and Roman Reigns.

The Ring General is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern generation. He has been reigning supreme over the division for over a year, and nobody has been able to take the title from him. However, Roman has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for even longer. While the two stars have never crossed paths yet, it could be a mouth-watering clash to see them collide for once.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the storyline was too far gone to do anything now. However, he did mention that if he was still booking the show, he would have worked up a feud between Roman Reigns and Gunther. He further stated that it could be one of the biggest rivalries in the company, but WWE hasn't done anything in that direction.

"Bro, if I was there, I would be working, but again, they've done a lot of damage. But I'm saying, if I was there before any damage was done, I would have had one hot angle going between Gunther and Roman Reigns bro. They're nowhere near that bro. I would have booked it differently." [From 33:04 - 33:34]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Gunther destroyed Chad Gable on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Gunther showed up and was irate after Chad Gable defeated him via countout last week. He claimed that he would give the Alpha Academy member another shot at the title next week.

This announcement was followed by a singles matchup between Gable and Ludwig Kaiser. However, the match ended abruptly after all of Imperium decided to lay a beatdown on the number one challenger.

Expand Tweet

The stakes are high in this title match. If the Ring General wins the bout, he will cement himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Do you think Gunther can break the Honky Tonk Man's record? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE