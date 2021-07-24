"I bought into Bitcoin" - Baron Corbin explains how he lost his money

WWE SmackDown star Baron Corbin says Bitcoin is partly to blame for his current financial woes.

Corbin’s cocky and confident WWE character has fallen on hard times since losing his King of the Ring status to Shinsuke Nakamura last month. The once arrogant 36-year-old recently set up a "CorbinFundMe" page after overspending during his reign as King Corbin.

Speaking on SmackDown post-show Talking Smack, Corbin said he used his money to buy expensive items and invest in cryptocurrency. However, due to Bitcoin’s recent price plunge, he has been left in a difficult position financially.

“Now, at the end of the month, you have $60,000 in bills, you have taxes, and you try to put a little bit in investments,” Corbin said. “I bought into Bitcoin when it was $62,000 a share and now it’s at $30,000, and I borrowed some money to buy that. All of a sudden, all these bills catch up. Then I lose the crown, right? With the crown came that money.”

On this week’s SmackDown, Kevin Owens felt sorry for Baron Corbin and agreed to lend him some money. Moments later, Shotzi and Nox hit Corbin in the groin with a tank dart, causing him to fall to the ground. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode quickly arrived and stole the former King of the Ring winner’s money.

How much did Baron Corbin earn as King Corbin?

Baron Corbin used to believe he was superior to everyone

Baron Corbin officially became King Corbin after winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2019. He went on to feud with various high-profile names in WWE, most notably Roman Reigns.

The one-time United States Champion explained that he is now on a reduced salary after losing his King of the Ring crown.

“When I was the King, my pay check was like $20,000 a week,” Corbin said. “Every single week, that’s what I got, and so you start getting these monster pay checks. Like, ‘Okay, now I can get a million dollar house, now I can get the truck I want, now I get the car I want.’”

Corbin added that he “cannot say with pride” what his current weekly pay check is. Although he did not disclose the amount, he said his new salary does not even cover the payment for one of his vehicles.

