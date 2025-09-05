"I can't believe": WWE legend's recent words about Becky Lynch leave veteran flustered (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch was recently the target of some heavy criticism from WWE legend Kevin Nash, which caused ripples in the pro wrestling community. His words have apparently flabbergasted veteran journalist Bill Apter.
The Man recently had a rather underwhelming match at WWE Clash in Paris, where she took on Nikki Bella with the Intercontinental Women's Championship belt at stake. While Becky was able to retain, both stars did not seem to give their usual best performances, which invited much criticism from fans and veterans alike.
Talking about Kevin Nash's comments, Bill Apter said on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:
"I can't believe Kevin Nash would say that! Because she is not on the downslide. She has got the Intercontinental Women's Championship. She has got a lot of people to feud with, so wow. Kevin, I don't know why you...."
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also talked about Kevin Nash's criticism
According to Teddy Long, Kevin Nash's words may be correct based on his perspective and experience in the pro wrestling business.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"Well, everybody has their own opinion, and maybe he sees it that way, you know? I don't know. But what you guys just got through talking about her involving herself now with her husband and everything, I think that's kind of brand new. So, maybe that's gonna be different for her, and I think that's gonna be good. Because I think she is a lot better when she is with Seth, you know. Sometimes you know, they say it's bad for the business, working with your wife and all that, sometimes it's not," Teddy said.
For now, only time will tell how Becky Lynch's future in the Stamford-based promotion will pan out.
