"I was called the experiment" - Jinder Mahal compares his WWE title win to another former champion

Jinder Mahal is demanding some respect from the WWE Universe.

Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, the Modern Day Maharaja was a guest on WWE's The Bump, and the subject of his former stablemate, Drew McIntyre, was brought up.

Jinder Mahal believes that people did not treat his WWE Championship win equally to McIntyre's, and he wants to be celebrated the same way.

"So, my problem is not with Drew my problem is with the idea that Drew McIntyre was celebrated as a champion like he overcame such enormous odds," Jinder Mahal said. "Let's back it up. Me and Drew were a part of 3MB together. Me and Drew got released the exact same day. I made it back to WWE faster, better, I became WWE Champion faster than Drew McIntyre, yet I wasn't celebrated; I was called the experiment or whatever, I don't have a book right now.

"Drew has a book. Drew is doing media nonstop. You know, this is like one of the only times I've done media in the last few months," Mahal added. "Why am I not celebrated the same way Drew McIntyre is celebrated? Our stories are parallel. Just because you don't hear about my hardships in life doesn't mean I've had an easy route to the WWE or becoming WWE Champion. I've had just as many challenges Drew has had, yet I'm not acknowledged."

Jinder Mahal wants to be celebrated like Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal made the bold claim that his WWE Championship win is the only reason Drew McIntyre became a world champion in the first place. Essentially, Jinder Mahal believes he showed McIntyre how to become WWE Champion.

"So my problem is not with Drew, it's the idea that Drew is celebrated," Mahal said. "Why am I not celebrated? I did it in better fashion than Drew. I bet if I didn't become WWE champion, Drew wouldn't have. You know why because I showed him the way. You know the story of the four-minute mile, I believe or whatever. No one had ever ran a mile in four minutes until one person did. As soon as that one person did, many hundreds of people have done it ever since.

"So I showed Drew the way I laid the blueprint down for Drew," Mahal continued. "Drew followed the same game plan that I did. Come back, best shape possible, target the biggest guy, make an impact. But here we are. I'm injured. I'm on the sidelines. Drew is celebrated. How do you think that makes me feel? You talk about what motivated me through the rehab? Drew McIntyre motivated me in a different way than I motivated him."

What do you make of Jinder Mahal's comments? Does this guarantee we will see a feud between him and Drew McIntyre this summer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.