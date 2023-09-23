"I can’t stop crying tears of joy" - Former United States Champion's ex-girlfriend shares an emotional message after his WWE release

Over the past week, several WWE Superstars were released from their contracts after the company had a successful merger with Endeavor. Recently, former RAW Tag Team and United States Champion Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend commented on The Original Bro's release.

Matt Riddle had a rocky year on Monday Night RAW ever since he returned to WWE after WrestleMania 39. The Original Bro went from competing against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship to teaming up with Drew McIntyre as they tried to recreate the magic of RK-Bro.

Earlier this month, Riddle was pulled from several live events and eventually got released during budget cuts. Recently, his ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow broke down while sharing an emotional message and spoke about his release from the company. Check it out:

"I can’t stop crying tears of joy knowing this man lost the power of fame for all that he has done to countless women & ppl such as myself! Power & limelight can consume even the purest of souls … but w someone who’s had darkness growing inside himself already it was like a …"

What did Matt Riddle do in WWE over the past year?

Last year, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton's journey as RK-Bro came to a screeching halt when The Viper went on a hiatus after the duo lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Uso.

The Original Bro spent a while in limbo without The Apex Predator and ended up losing a feud with Seth Rollins over the summer on WWE RAW. Later, he was written off weekly television due to some personal issues.

Earlier this year, he returned to television after a hiatus and feuded with The Bloodline. Later, The Original Bro went after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther but failed to win the title.

In his final days with the company on WWE RAW, Riddle was seen teaming up with Drew McIntyre, and the two worked in the tag team division against The New Day and The Viking Raiders.

