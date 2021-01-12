"I don't care" - Big issue with Adam Pearce's character revealed by former WWE writer [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about a big issue he has with WWE official Adam Pearce and why he doesn't care about Pearce's character.

Adam Pearce is currently set to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble PPV following the incidents on SmackDown.

Speaking on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on Adam Pearce and his current role in WWE. Russo said that since WWE didn't introduce Adam Pearce on television, he didn't care about the WWE official's character:

"Adam Pearce, one day he was on the show making matches and I'm like, who is this guy? Why is he making matches? Who did he beat? I didn't have a clue but my point is, that's why I'm looking at it a little differently than you with the Roman thing because the way this guy was introduced to me, I've never cared about him, like not one iota. I don't care about this guy. I don't know why he's there, I don't know who put him in that position. That's why I'm hoping, the way they ended it, there is some storyline. Paul Heyman pulled strings. Well, whose strings did he pull?"

Adam Pearce is set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown saw a gauntlet match to determine who would face Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman informed WWE official Adam Pearce at one point in the show that he had pulled some strings and that Pearce would be a part of the gauntlet match.

Shinsuke Nakamura lasted in the gauntlet until it was only Adam Pearce remaining. Pearce came out unwillingly alongside Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Reigns and Uso double teamed Nakamura and laid him out. Uso then hit Pearce with a superkick and dragged him onto Nakamura, before the referee made the count. Pearce is now set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble.

