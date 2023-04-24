"I don't care what he does; he's my hero" - Former WWE Champion praises Vince McMahon

Despite the recent misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shown his support for his former boss.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had allegedly paid millions of dollars in hush money to former female employees. The WWE Board of Directors later launched an investigation against the veteran wrestling promoter, leading to his initial retirement from the company in July 2022.

During a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Flair mentioned that McMahon has always treated him with respect. The former WWE Champion also praised the 77-year-old for his contributions to pro wrestling.

"I judge people by how they treat me, and he has treated me like (...) I've never had anyone treat me with more respect in this business." Flair added: "He's a great guy. I don't care what he does; he's my hero." [H/T Fightful]

Earlier this month, WWE revealed that they would be merging with the UFC under the ownership of Endeavor. During the massive announcement, McMahon returned to the screens as a spokesperson for the Stamford-based company.

WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's new look

Approaching 80 years of age, McMahon has been donning gray hair for quite some time now. However, during his appearance on CNBC earlier this month to announce WWE's merger, he was sporting a new hair color and a mustache.

During a recent interview with PWMania, former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T gave his thoughts on McMahon's new look.

"I think changing with the times it's something that we all got to do. And I think Vince McMahon still being a guy that's evolving in life still wants to evolve as far as his appearance as well," Booker said. [H/T PWMania]

Since returning to WWE as Executive Chairman in January, many have questioned whether or not McMahon has rejoined the creative team. Fans will have to wait and see if he gets involved in the booking department as the 2023 Draft inches closer.

