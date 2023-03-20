"I don't care how you identify" - Recently returned star calls for genderless WWE

A recently returned WWE Superstar has an idea of how the company should operate in the future.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently returned to the company to help Becky Lynch in her rivalry against Damage CTRL. She and Lynch wound up defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to become the new women's tag team champions.

The champions are set to team up with Trish Stratus to battle Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, the veteran said that it shouldn't matter how someone identifies themselves and suggested a genderless WWE moving forward.

"To me, the next barrier is genderless. I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there. Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two," said Lita. [H/T:Forbes]

Lita wants to elevate the Women's Tag Team Championships in WWE

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lita recently disclosed that she hopes to help elevate the titles in the company.

Currently, the women's tag team championships will not be defended at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Instead, Becky Lynch will be teaming up with Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to challenge Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

A Fatal four-Way tag team match has also been announced for the premium live event, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being the first team to qualify for the bout last night on SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Hardcore Diva shared her goals with the titles and said that she hopes she can help elevate the entire division.

"Since these tag titles have been introduced, I would love to see the possibilities with them and for whatever reason, there has been some stutter-stepping along the way. I would love to continue and help elevate these [the tag titles]nand fight anyone that wants to. There are so many talented women and to see partnerships between them, I would love to see the tag division flourish," said Lita. [From 00:11 to 00:36]

The women's tag team champions were rarely defended on the show, with Damage CTRL as champions. It will be fascinating to see if the Hall of Famer can help elevate the tag team division as a champion and help the company move forward in the years to come.

