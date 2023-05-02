"I don't care who it is, you're just another wrestler" - Vince Russo doesn't care about 35-year-old star's brand during WWE Draft (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE's inability to push new stars such as Rick Boogs.

Boogs initially appeared on the main roster as the electric guitar-playing sidekick for Shinsuke Nakamura. Accompanying The King of Strong Style to the ring, Boogs established himself as a tag team performer. The duo even competed against The Usos at WrestleMania 38.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that stars like Rick Boogs had become an afterthought in WWE. He pointed out that Boogs had a great look but was just another wrestler on the promotion's massive roster without a compelling storyline.

"Boogs never crossed my mind. Bro, listen, nothing against Boogs, but they're not gonna get anybody over without stories. I don't care who it is, you're just another wrestler. So Boogs has bigger muscles than everybody else. You're not gonna get over. Freaking Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg said it, 'The money ain't in the match. The money's in the story.' And when is the last time we had a good solid story?" [8:28 - 9:00]

Rick Boogs was picked in Round Six of the WWE Draft

In a blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania 38, Rick Boogs suffered an injury that kept him out of action for most of the year. He made an electrifying return on the January 30, 2023, edition of RAW and has been appearing predominantly on the red brand ever since.

This week, WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Teddy Long appeared on RAW to announce Round Six of the 2023 Draft picks.

The Alpha Academy, comprising Otis and Chad Gable, was the first pick of the round, going to Monday Night RAW. SmackDown, in turn, drafted Rick Boogs onto their roster.

The next few announcements saw NXT stars Katana Chance & Kayden Carter moving to RAW. Meanwhile, former Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes was called up to the blue brand.

