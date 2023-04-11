"I don't care" - Veteran says a match from this week's WWE RAW does not belong on TV programming (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the match between The Usos and Alpha Academy that took place on RAW last night.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was hampered after numerous stars faced travel issues. This led to several last-minute changes to the show, including a match against The Usos and Alpha Academy. Unsurprisingly, the bout was won by Jimmy and Jey, who bounced back after a defeat to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking about the contest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that the match made no sense on TV programming as everyone could easily predict the outcome.

"This is a house show match. The people are popping, and they are into it, and the Alpha Academy is never going to go over. So, I don't care how many high spots they do, how many false finishes they do, I don't care, they're not going over." [1:01:39 - 1:01:53]

The Usos also made their presence felt in the main event of WWE RAW

Kevin Owens continued his feud with The Bloodline on WWE RAW as he took on Solo Sikoa in the main event. The Prizefighter was without the support of Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn, who also faced travel issues.

The Bloodline's numbers game was once again on display in the main event as Jimmy and Jey Uso helped Sikoa get the win. The heel faction continued to attack Owens after the bell. However, Zayn and Riddle made their way into the arena and rushed to the ring to help the former Universal Champion. The night ended with the babyface trio standing tall in the squared circle.

Solo @WWESoloSikoa

#WrestleMania Protect the Tribal Chief at all cost.🩸 Protect the Tribal Chief at all cost.🩸#WrestleMania https://t.co/Zj0VvobqJs

It seems like WWE is planning a six-man tag team match between The Usos and Solo Sikoa and the team of Riddle, Owens, and Zayn. The potential match could take place at Backlash in Puerto Rico. It has been reported that Roman Reigns won't be wrestling at the event.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes