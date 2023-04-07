WWE's plans for Roman Reigns after victory at WrestleMania 39 revealed- Reports

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. A new report has shed light on the megastar's schedule for the new era that kickstarted with the company's sale earlier this week.

The Tribal Chief is set to lead the Stamford-based into a new phase after he retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was on the cusp of victory when Solo Sikoa made his presence felt and assisted The Bloodline leader in yet another victory.

While Reigns may still be the double World Champion, according to a recent report, he is not going to compete at the company's upcoming premium live event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that The Head of the Table is currently not slated to be a part of Backlash in Puerto Rico. The news source added that Roman will wrestle at other major events over the next few months.

"Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months." [h/t- Ringsidenews]

Wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns' feud against top WWE Superstar will continue

The end of the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 left fans disappointed, as many believed it was time for the Tribal Chief to drop the titles.

However, Dutch Mantell stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that The American Nightmare losing the most important match of his career provides the story an edge.

"It doesn't [Reigns-Rhodes story] have that same edge to it if he [Cody Rhodes] had won. Now it still has the edge. And they're going to play off that. Triple H said it right, the story is never finished." [2:30 - 2:43]

Roman Reigns was also present on RAW this week, where he teamed up with his cousin Solo Sikoa to take on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate turned on Rhodes and attacked him before the match could even start. With WWE heading towards a feud between the two, it'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Bloodline leader.

