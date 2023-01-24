"I was very caught off guard" - Recently released WWE star questions strange booking of her final match with the company

After being surprisingly let go by WWE management at the end of 2022, former superstar Mandy Rose has pondered her final match with the company.

On December 13th, 2022, after having held the NXT Women's title for an astounding 413 days, Mandy lost her belt to young upstart Roxanne Perez in a match that had very little prior build-up.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Mandy Rose spoke of the surprise she felt after finding out she would be ending her historic reign so casually.

"For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard." (H/T New York Post)

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Roxanne Perez has defeated Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship Roxanne Perez has defeated Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship https://t.co/HZzUQUdyfV

Rose's time in World Wrestling Entertainment would abruptly end the day after her match, as she was released from the company, reportedly due to the risque content she posts on the online video service, FanTime.

Former WWE head writer on Mandy Rose's release

Despite Rose being let go after going through a career renaissance in NXT, she now has complete financial control over her life, something that was not the case whilst in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo spoke joyfully about the fact that stars can now earn more money outside the company's umbrella.

"Bro, I love the fact that recently, within the last couple of months, you had Mandy Rose, and you had Sasha Banks, and now, bro, you're seeing people in wrestling become real independent contractors. This is a beautiful thing. Look at Sasha Banks. She's doing movies, 'I'm going to do this in New Japan, and then I'll do something with my cousin, Snoop. This is an independent contractor, and I love the fact that now wrestlers are getting away from the ownership of the WWE." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Like Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, who is now performing under the ring name Mercedes Mone, has also recently left the company, currently wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

