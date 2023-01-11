"I really couldn't care if your feelings get hurt" - Veteran comments on Mandy Rose and Mercedes Mone leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks leaving WWE has made Mandy Rose and Mercedes Mone (fka Mercedes Mone) "independent contractors" in the truest sense.

The global juggernaut terms all its talents as independent contractors even though several restrictions bind them. One of the victims of this was Mandy Rose, who was let go by WWE due to the nature of the content on her FanTime account. As expected, the promotion received a lot of backlash for this move.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how recent WWE departees Rose and Sasha Banks are now free to pursue all their interests. He cited how the former RAW Women's Champion could now juggle multiple projects at once, including wrestling and working in movies.

"Bro, I love the fact that recently, within the last couple of months, you had Mandy Rose, and you had Sasha Banks, and now, bro, you're seeing people in wrestling become real independent contractors. This is a beautiful thing. Look at Sasha Banks. She's doing movies, 'I'm going to do this in New Japan, and then I'll do something with my cousin, Snoop. This is an independent contractor, and I love the fact that now wrestlers are getting away from the ownership of the WWE," said Vince Russo.

Russo also named Lana and EC3, who was present on The Wrestling Outlaws, as other independent contractors who were thriving outside the WWE bubble. Vince Russo added that he was "thrilled" to see more talents becoming legitimate independent contractors and controlling the direction of their own careers.

"Lana, she did the reality show EC3, and you're now making a living as an independent contractor. So look, If I'm Sasha Banks, 'that's your problem. I'm an independent contractor.' If they are going to pay me x amount of dollars to do x amount of spots, I really couldn't care if your feelings get hurt or not. I'm an independent contractor, and I'm thrilled bro to see more and more wrestlers doing this," added Russo. [3:37 - 4:53]

Check out the full video below:

Mandy Rose was hurt by her WWE exit.

In her first interview since her WWE exit, Mandy Rose made no bones about being hurt by how her tenure with the global juggernaut ended. The former NXT Women's Champion explained that she was disappointed since she had put in tons of effort to improve and grow in the last couple of years.

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," said Mandy Rose.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Mandy Rose breaks her silence regarding her release from WWE Mandy Rose breaks her silence regarding her release from WWE https://t.co/SPbx2ZPtST

Rose did make it clear, however, that she was grateful to WWE for presenting her with the opportunity to showcase her talents to the world.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on Mandy Rose and Sasha Banks becoming free agents? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes