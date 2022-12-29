"I caused myself a lot of problems" - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on accepting responsibility for his actions

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair admitted that he has caused himself a lot of issues in the past and has accepted responsibility for his actions.

Ric teamed up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Flair's final match during WWE SummerSlam weekend. His other son-in-law, popular podcast host and real estate guru Conrad Thompson, organized the event held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the WWE legend noted that he has made a lot of mistakes in the past and took accountability for them.

“The one thing about me that is dead on is I caused myself a lot of problems. Nobody, not Eric, not anybody, I brought a lot of problems on myself with personal choices I made that were wrong, but I recovered from all of them and I am past it, but make no mistake, I will take all the credit in the world for the mistakes I made myself."

The 73-year-old said it is really important to look at yourself in the mirror from time to time and added that he is in a better place now personally.

"It’s fun to talk about everybody else and what I experienced and what hasn’t worked out and that, but, I think it’s really important for people to look in the mirror and say, ‘Damn it. You did this to yourself and you need to accept responsibility for it, and I do. But I really feel good about myself now.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat on refusing to wrestle Ric Flair in his last match

Ricky Steamboat recently disclosed that his desire to remain retired was the reason he declined to wrestle his longtime rival at the Ric Flair's Last Match event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said he threw himself under the bus when declining the offer because he didn't want the promotion of the event to be affected in any way.

"So I have done some interviews after they found out that I said no, but you know, first time I'm coming public with this. I didn't wanna throw Conrad or Flair under the bus. So I threw myself under the bus even when I was talking to you that I'm not the guy the fans remember me by. It's like one of those old-timer boxers. They get in the ring, and after about the third round, the legs are gone. Everything's sitting there and saying, 'man, you have remained retired.' So I used myself as the reason," said Ricky Steamboat. (2:45 - 3:24)

Check out the full video below:

Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is rumored to be returning to WWE soon. Time will tell if The Nature Boy accompanies The Queen to the ring once again in the future.

Would you like to see Ric Flair return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

