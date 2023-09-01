"I cherish every minute, now more than ever" - John Cena tweets a heartfelt message ahead of his WWE return

John Cena is set to make his grand WWE return on this week's episode of SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, he sent out a heartfelt message.

Going forward, Cena will be appearing on WWE programming on a regular basis. He is also expected to be involved in the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event before traveling to India for The Superstar Spectacle.

Taking to Twitter, Cena hyped up his return. The multi-time WWE World Champion is excited that he is allowed to spend time at his "home" with WWE.

Check out Cena's tweet:

"Less than 12 hours until [SmackDown] I cherish every minute, now more than ever, I am allowed to spend with at “home” with the [WWE ]family. C U in Hershey or U can C Me on [WWE 0n FOX] tonight!!"

Paul Heyman recently took a dig at John Cena ahead of his return

Ahead of John Cena's big return to WWE, he was put on notice by Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Heyman spotted crew member Ryan Pappolla wearing a Cena T-shirt. This led to him taking a dig at Cena, claiming that he is the second-place GOAT and Roman Reigns is the Greatest Of All Time. Heyman said:

"John Cena is the second-place GOAT because Roman Reigns is the GOAT. That T-shirt is very stupid."

Much like other top names, Cena was also unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Reigns as the Universal Champion.

His last match was against Austin Theory, whom he failed to beat at WrestleMania 39. However, the 16-time World Champion will aim for a big victory when he teams up with Seth Rollins in India for a tag team match against Imperium.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Cenation Leader upon his return to the blue brand.

