Bloodline member takes a shot at John Cena ahead of his big WWE return

John Cena is set to make his big return on an upcoming edition of SmackDown. He will feature regularly on WWE programming going forward.

Ahead of Cena's return, Bloodline member Paul Heyman took a dig at the multi-time WWE World Champion.

Speaking on The Bump, Heyman spotted Bump crew member Ryan Pappolla wearing a Cena T-shirt. This led to The Wise Man claiming that Cena is the second-place GOAT and Roman Reigns remains at the top:

" John Cena is the second place GOAT because Roman Reigns is the GOAT. That T-shirt is very stupid," said Heyman [42:19-42:43]

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently reacted to a claim suggesting that The Bloodline is finished

Paul Heyman recently reacted to a fan's claim that The Bloodline is finished as a faction.

In recent months, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso quit the faction and betrayed Roman Reigns. Speaking on The Bump, Heyman said:

"Okay. What am I supposed to say? You have people who are writing in and making these comments based on what substantive information? The Bloodline is finished. Okay, I'll take that action any time. Who sponsors us? DraftKings? Fanduel Sportsbook? Whomever it is, bring em on! I'll take that action any time you want."

Heyman further confidently claimed that Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 40. He added:

"Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let's see who main events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won't be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television."

Reigns is currently on the back of a win over Jey Uso. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him moving forward.

