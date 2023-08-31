"Let's see who main events WrestleMania 40" - Bloodline member fires back at WWE fan claiming the group is finished

A member of The Bloodline has reacted to a WWE fan's claim that the faction is finished.

There was a time when The Bloodline was the most dominant faction in the company, but that is no longer the case. The group has fallen apart since The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are the remaining three members of the stable.

Jey Uso battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, but Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother. Jey leveled his brother with a Superkick and claimed he was leaving the company on the August 14 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Paul Heyman reacted to a fan's claim that The Bloodline is finished and stated he'd like to place a wager on it.

"Okay. What am I supposed to say? You have people who are writing in and making these comments based on what substantive information? The Bloodline is finished. Okay, I'll take that action any time. Who sponsors us? DraftKings? Fanduel Sportsbook? Whomever it is, bring em on! I'll take that action any time you want," said Heyman. [From 53:44 - 54:09]

Heyman then claimed that Roman Reigns will likely be main eventing WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

"Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let's see who main events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won't be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television," he added. [From 54:10 - 54:27]

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns was born to be a WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns has established himself as the biggest star in the company and has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman praised Roman Reigns for his talent. The Wiseman claimed that Reigns was born to be a wrestler and reign over The Island of Relevancy.

"Roman Reigns was born to do this. Roman was born to reign. And he was born to reign over The Island of Relevancy, which emcompasses the WWE Universe, of which he is The Tribal Chief," said Heyman. [From 53:08 - 53:23]

Expand Tweet

Despite the issues within his faction, Roman Reigns is still the most powerful superstar in the company. It will be interesting to see who will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief down the line.

Who do you think should challenge Roman Reigns next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE