"I have come back better and stronger"- Jinder Mahal hypes his return at the WWE Superstar Spectacle

Jinder Mahal recently gave fans an insight into his upcoming WWE return at the Superstar Spectacle.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle takes place on Republic Day. It will feature a mix of top Indian talent in WWE and some of the company's biggest stars, such as Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair.

In a recent interview with News18, Jinder Mahal opened up about his multiple knee surgeries last year and finally coming back stronger than ever. Mahal hyped up the WWE Superstar Spectacle and promised that fans would be able to see a newer, better version of the Modern Day Maharaja on the show:

"Unfortunately, I had two knee surgeries back-to-back [in 2020] but I have come back better and stronger and I can't think of a better show than WWE superstar Spectacle to do that. It's going to be '#The Return of the Modern Day Maharaja'. The show is just for our Indian WWE universe, and what an occasion to premiere it - January 26 republic day, 8 o clock in the evening. It is exciting. I was focused on my rehab and this is my return. So. I am looking to make an impact and you are going to see and a new and better version of the Modern Day Maharaja."

Jinder Mahal on future specials

Jinder Mahal also opened up about the WWE Superstar Spectacle being a one-off but added that there was definitely a chance of more India-centric specials in the future and hopefully a weekly show at some point:

"Right now, it is just a one-off special show. But, I believe and it is my personal opinion, that it is going to get a such a strong reaction that WWE will have no other option but to give us more specials and eventually a weekly show. I would love nothing more than that."

The Modern day Maharaja is coming to WWE Superstar Spectacle 🤩



Catch the return of @JinderMahal & a lot more on Republic Day 🇮🇳, 26th JAN at Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN) 📺



⌚ 8:00 PM#SonySports #SirfSonyPeDikhega #WWE #SuperstarSpectacle #JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/n3RMei9yaI — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2021

Jinder Mahal recently spoke to WWE India Now about which Indian Superstars he's excited for at the Superstar Spectacle. You can check that out HERE.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

