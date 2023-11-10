"I am concerned for him" - Former champion worried that Drew McIntyre is not responding to his texts

WWE announcer and former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett has been texting Drew McIntyre but did not get a response from him.

Drew recently competed at Crown Jewel in a singles match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Scottish Warrior lost the encounter. He made a brief appearance on RAW the following week but left soon after without saying a word.

On a recent episode of After The Bell, Wade Barrett revealed that he had tried to get in touch with Drew after Crown Jewel but to no avail. He claimed that the Scottish Warrior didn't respond to his texts, and he wasn't sure what was wrong with the former WWE Champion. He assured fans that he would share updates on Drew as soon as he had a response.

"I texted Drew at the end of the show at Crown Jewel, 'Hey, I'm sorry man. If you wanna have a chat, get a beer sometime, let me know. We'll talk it through. Just wanna make sure you're doing okay.' I got no reply. I don't know where Drew's head is at right now. He turned up at WWE RAW this past week. They tried to interview him, he just turned around, got straight back up in his car and drove off. So, I don't know what he's thinking. I know he's hurting right now. I am concerned for him. If I can get in any form of contact with him, and he replies, I will let you know." [13:33 - 14:03]

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre could be part of Survivor Series WarGames

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce announced that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh will face the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

This week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre could possibly fill in as the fifth member for Judgment Day. He also mentioned that Kevin Owens, Ricochet, or even Bronson Reed could join the babyfaces.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Drew's character develops over the next few weeks leading up to WWE Survivor Series.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will turn heel in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here