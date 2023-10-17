"I'd always act like I was gay with D-Von" – WWE Hall of Famer recalls airplane joke (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled how he sometimes jokes around with D-Von Dudley by pretending to be his boyfriend.

Long has been involved in the wrestling business since the mid-1980s. The 76-year-old worked for several major companies, including WCW and WWE. He is best known for being a referee and on-screen WWE authority figure.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine featured a conversation about wrestling legend Lex Luger. Long told Bill Apter and Mac Davis that he jokingly acts like he is gay around Luger and D-Von Dudley:

"Me and Lex used to play around with each other like I used to play around with D-Von. I'd always act like I was gay with D-Von (…) D-Von was on the airplane and I got on the airplane and I started being gay. I was getting on him in front of everybody and telling the people that he left me asleep in the bed. 'He didn't wake me up. He was trying to make me miss my flight.'" [1:32 – 1:56]

Teddy Long reveals how he greets former WWE star Lex Luger

In the 1980s and 1990s, Teddy Long often crossed paths with Lex Luger in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW. The two men now occasionally see each other at wrestling conventions.

Long added that he and Luger joke around by greeting one another in a high-pitched voice:

"Every time me and Lex would see each other, I'd go, 'Hiiiii, Lex.' Lex would go, 'Hiiiii, Teddy.'" [1:58 – 2:05]

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis said he had no idea why the wrestling legends spoke to each other that way until Long explained:

"The first time we did a Comic Con, Teddy and I came in. He [Luger] was already there, and he goes, 'Hiiiii, Teddy.' He did it that way, and I looked over like, 'What the hell is he doing?!' I didn't know what was happening. I didn't have any clue. But, yeah, he does that, for sure!" [2:09 – 2:22]

Davis considered Luger to be "the biggest jerk" following an unpleasant interaction with him in the early 1980s. Four decades on, he says the 65-year-old is "really fun to be around" after becoming a born-again Christian.

