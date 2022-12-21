"I'd be down" - Damian Priest discloses he is interested in work outside of WWE

Judgment Day's Damian Priest would like to do some voiceover work outside of WWE.

Priest was considered for the role of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but was not cast in the film. Despite not getting the part, Damian disclosed that he would love to do voiceover work in the future.

Speaking on The Archive of B-Sox show, Damian admitted that he thought about becoming a voice actor before as people kept complimenting him on his voice.

“I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.' I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ (laughs). Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.” [H/T: Fightful]

Damian Priest makes bold claim about Judgment Day's future in WWE

Damian Priest believes that Judgment Day is just getting started in WWE.

The 40-year-old stated to The Archive of B-Sox show that the group has become a huge part of WWE RAW every week and he has lost count of how many episodes they have opened or closed this year.

“I mean we’ve opened and main-evented so many RAWs that we’ve lost count, and those are big spots on the show,” Priest said. “You open the show, and it’s just as, if not more important, than closing. So we get these opportunities frequently, and the main events. You talk about main-eventing with guys like Edge, AJ Styles. It’s hard to say that we have complaints about this year." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Judgment Day had a remarkable 2022 in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the group can capture some championships and have an even better year in 2023.

What are some of your favorite Judgment Day moments of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

