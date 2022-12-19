Former United States Champion and Judgment Day member Damian Priest believes that the group is just getting started in WWE.

It was announced by WWE in a Twitter post that Damian and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day will battle The Street Profits on the upcoming edition of RAW in a tag team match. Priest warned Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ahead of the match and claimed that the former champions were going to get "cooked" tomorrow on the red brand.

Speaking on The Archive of B-Sox show, Priest noted how The Judgment Day have become a big part of the red brand and has opened or closed the show numerous times. He added that he hasn't had many complaints this year.

“I mean we’ve opened and main-evented so many RAWs that we’ve lost count, and those are big spots on the show,” Priest said. “You open the show, and it’s just as, if not more important, than closing. So we get these opportunities frequently, and the main events. You talk about main-eventing with guys like Edge, AJ Styles. It’s hard to say that we have complaints about this year."

The former United States Champion added that The Judgment Day is only getting started in the company and isn't where they need to be.

"It’s been awesome. It’s been a roller coaster, yes, but we’re ending it at the highest point. We all feel like we’re not even where we need to be yet, which is crazy. The things that we look forward to, the things that we talk about, and what we want to accomplish, we’re just getting started." [H/T Wrestlezone]

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Damian Priest claims The Judgment Day doesn't need titles in WWE

The Archer of Infamy also claimed that the villainous faction has become even more valuable in the company without winning titles on The Archive of B-sox show.

Priest said that the stable is focused on becoming the top act on WWE RAW and does not need to win championships to accomplish that. He added that being the focal point of a show without holding a title makes a performer even more valuable to the company.

“But how do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships. So that way, when we go, we’re elevating the titles, not the other way around. That’s our goal right now.” [H/T:WrestleZone]

Despite being focused on The Judgment Day at the moment, Damian Priest has shown that he has the skills to be an effective singles star in the company. Time will tell if The Archer of Infamy remains happy within the group or eventually looks to break out on his own in WWE.

Do you think Damian Priest has the potential to be a major singles star in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes