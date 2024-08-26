"I'd like to thank Rhea Ripley" - Top RAW star targets current WWE champion following brutal beatdown of Mami and Damian Priest last week

A popular RAW Superstar recently took to social media to put current WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh on notice after The Judgment Day's brutal beatdown of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest last Monday. The name in question is the Alpha Academy's Otis.

The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day have been feuding since Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor betrayed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, respectively, at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event earlier this month. On last week's edition of RAW, Balor's stable brutally attacked Mami and The Archer of Infamy.

They have seemingly continued their rivalry on social media as well, as The Eradicator and Liv Morgan recently traded verbal shots on X (Twitter). During the heated exchange between Ripley and Morgan, JD McDonagh also fired shots at The Nightmare.

McDonagh's post caught Otis' attention, and the former Mr. MITB replied in favor of Mami. In his post, the Alpha Academy member even sent a threat to the current one-half of the World Tag Team Champions.

"I'd like to thank [Rhea Ripley] for giving us the O.DD.S. Detective Services this information. Ohhh YEAAA, he's [JD McDonagh] gettin[g] a ride! That's right JD... JD McNewdge," Otis wrote.

WWE star Liv Morgan discusses the difference between her and Rhea Ripley when it comes to Dominik Mysterio

During an interview with TMZ Sports, reigning WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan said that Dominik Mysterio would not betray her because The Miracle Kid had accepted Dirty Dom ''for who he is.''

The RAW Superstar claimed that Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley didn't accept the former NXT North American Champion.

"It's because I understand Dominik, and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him, but I do. So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way," she said.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are set to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top this Saturday.

