"I'd be upset too" - WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's bizarre reaction to Roman Reigns' entrance at Hall of Fame ceremony

The WWE Universe has reacted to Liv Morgan's bizarre reaction to Roman Reigns' entrance at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday.

At this year's ceremony, Reigns inducted WWE legend and his Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief opened the show with a memorable speech dedicated to his Wiseman.

Morgan's reaction during Reigns' entrance quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Many in the WWE Universe claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion didn't "acknowledge" The Tribal Chief.

Watch Morgan's reaction to Reigns' entrance at the Hall of Fame ceremony:

Check out some of the notable fan reactions on Twitter/X below:

Some Twitter users mentioned that Morgan was possibly tired of Reigns' never-ending dominance in WWE. Meanwhile, others speculated the 29-year-old was not fond of the fact that The Tribal Chief was a part-time champion.

Some fans online believed that Morgan was simply trying to stay in character, as Roman Reigns is a heel while she is a babyface.

Morgan is currently without a match for WrestleMania 40. She returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match but was unsuccessful at winning the high-stakes contest.

She later couldn't win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, as Becky Lynch became the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship.

Seth Rollins opened up about his and Cody Rhodes' confrontation with The Rock and Roman Reigns

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were brutally attacked by Bloodline members The Rock and Roman Reigns.

In a chat with The Favorites ahead of WrestleMania 40, Rollins explained where it went wrong for him and Rhodes. He also opened up about being assaulted by The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief on RAW.

"I feel like I got hit by a car. Look, I'll be honest with you, the plan didn't come together as I thought it might. I didn't count on Roman Reigns. Truly believed he was not going to be around there at the end of the night, as is his customary overture. He does his business and leaves. I figured that's what we would be getting on Monday, and I thought we'd be able to wrap The Rock in the middle of the ring and get a little piece of him. We got a little piece of him, but Roman Reigns was a step ahead. I'll give credit where it's due."

Reigns will headline both Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 40. On Saturday, he will team up with The Rock for a huge tag team match. The following night, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

